BORIS Johnson has appeared to mock Ian Blackford's weight for a second time during Prime Minister's questions.
Mr Johnson responded to a question from the SNP Westminster leader by saying he was "like me, a living testament to the benefits of moderation".
The comment sparked laughter from across the chamber, however some MPs could be seen shaking their heads.
It is the second time the Prime Minister has poked fun at Mr Blackford's appearance during PMQs, doing so in January by saying he didn't know "who has been eating more cake" when the SNP MP questioned reports that Mr Johnson's wife had held a birthday party for him in No.10 during lockdown.
The SNP responded to Mr Johnson's comments today, saying he would rather throw insukts than answer questions.
A spokesman said: "It's telling that Boris Johnson was more interested in making these snide remarks rather than being able to answer Ian Blackford's question on the Tory cost-of-living crisis hammering households and pushing people into poverty.
"Despite these personal insults, Ian Blackford and the SNP will keep our focus on what really matters to people right now - the cost-of-living emergency which the Prime Minister and his Chancellor are failing to fix."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment