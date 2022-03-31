Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the dates when face coverings will no longer be required by law.

In her latest update to Holyrood, she confirmed that the laws for most settings will be in place until April 18.

Previously announced dates that would have seen mask use eased to guidance have been pushed back due to a spike in Covid-19 cases driven by sub-variant BA.2.

However, the Frist Minister stated that there is "ground for optimism" that latest wave of infection has peaked.

Here is what you need to know about face coverings.

Where do I have to wear a face mask?

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Face coverings will remain a legal requirement on public transport across Scotland until April 18.

On that date, the rule will be eased to guidance from the Scottish Government.

SHOPS

The rules on face masks in shops are also set to remain in law until mid-April.

Ms Sturgeon said the pushed back date comes amid a "very high level of infection and the pressure on the NHS".

She added: "However, we are also mindful that the data may now be indicating a peaking of this wave of infection which should hopefully become more pronounced over the next couple of weeks.

"We have therefore concluded – subject as always to the state of the pandemic - that the legal requirement to wear face coverings should be replaced with guidance on the following phased basis."

PLACES OF WORSHIP

From April 4, it will no longer be a legal requirement to use face coverings in places of worship.

WEDDINGS AND FUNERALS

Face coverings will also no longer be legally required during marriage ceremonies or funerals from that date too.

The First Minister said: "From next Monday, April 4, it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face-covering in places of worship or while attending a marriage ceremony, a civil partnership registration, or a funeral service or commemorative event."

OTHER INDOOR SPACES

No specific guidance was given in the latest update, however it is understood all remaining legal restrictions on masks will lift by April 18.

Currently, by law, anyone aged 12 and over and who is not exempt must wear face masks in spaces such as hospitality venues, hair salons, taxis, gyms and banks.

This is expected to be converted to guidance in mid-April.

View the full list of spaces where face masks are required.

SECONDARY SCHOOLS

Face coverings will remain obligatory for secondary school pupils and staff in communal spaces after the Easter holiday.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Following the Easter break, face coverings will continue to be required in communal areas for staff and secondary school pupils.

“This is national guidance and these changes will be applied, and implemented, across all schools in Scotland.”