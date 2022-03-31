SP Energy Networks has welcomed Ofgem’s consultation on the final proposals for the first two HVDC links for the UK’s east coast.

The news signals the green light from Ofgem to deliver a key component of the new transmission infrastructure necessary to upgrade the cross border network capacity between Scotland and England, in turn enabling renewal energy generated in Scotland to be delivered to where it is required.

At an estimated cost of £3.4bn for the two links, the Eastern HVDC project would be the largest electricity transmission investment project in the recent history of Great Britain.

Together the two links will form an underwater superhighway capable of transmitting enough electricity for around four million homes.

Frank Mitchell, CEO of SP Energy Networks

Ofgem has stated there is a clear benefit to consumers to progressing with plans for the links, recognising the role they will play in helping the UK to achieve net zero and enabling renewable energy projects to continue at the pace and scale required.

Scotland’s offshore wind capacity is expected to increase significantly over the next decade and the multi-billion pound project would provide the crucial electricity capacity required to ensure the power generated can get where it’s needed.

Work to progress the links each with a capacity up to 2GW will now split into two projects. SP Energy Networks, together with National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) are working on plans to deliver the Torness to Hawthorn Pit Link whilst SSEN Transmission and NGET progress with plans for the Peterhead to Selby Link.

"It is critical to minimise future costs to all consumers, these projects can be delivered at the pace required. We look forward to continuing to develop this project and hope to see continued momentum towards delivery of this critical national infrastructure and the clear benefits Ofgem recognise for generators and all consumers"