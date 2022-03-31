AN MP has called for a new world body to be established to prosecute rape being used as a weapon of war.

The calls came following reports from Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko, who visited Westminster earlier this month and told of how some Ukrainian women are being raped and executed, hanged or taking their own lives after being attacked by Russian soldiers.

Ms Vasylenko spoke to journalists alongside three of her colleagues about the conflict in her country, and revaled that Russian troops are using sexual assault and rape as a form of attack, alongside their conventional weapons.

She said that vulnerable women, including pensioners, had been targetted when they got stranded in Ukrainem unable to flee, and some had been executed or hanged after the barbaric attacks.

READ MORE: Ukrainian MPs say Russians raping and executing pensioners as they call for M&S to boycott Russia

In the Commons today, Tory MP Anthony Mangnall asked if the government would support the formation of a new body to prosecute rape as a weapon of war.

The MP said: "It is a tragic reality that in conflicts and crises around the world, rape and sexual violence have become weapons of war.

“Since the start of the conflict, there have been widespread reports of Russian troops resorting to rape and sexual violence against women and girls.”

The MP for Totnes, who is chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, stressed that steps need to be taken now in relation to Ukraine.

He said: “Can the minister report that all crimes of sexual violence will be documented and prosecuted, and where this will take place?

“Many of us who have been supportive of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative have been calling for a new independent international body to investigate sexual violence in conflict, wherever it takes place – a body that will support survivors, document crimes and prosecute perpetrators working with local courts.

“Will the minister now accept that that is needed now, not in six months, not in 12 months, but now with our global leadership and determination?”

Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford responded, saying the government was working with international partners and all options were "on the table", including establishing a new body.

She said: "The Government is working with international partners to strengthen the response to tackling sexual violence in conflict and “all options are on the table.

"Sadly, rape in war is not new. Before the war started in Ukraine, the Foreign Secretary committed the UK to doing more to tackle sexual violence in conflict, including, but not limited to, its use as a method of warfare.

“We are working with countries and international partners to strengthen the international response. All options are on the table, including a new international convention that would help to hold perpetrators to account.

“The UK continues to act decisively with its allies to punish the Putin regime post-unprovoked aggression against Ukraine. And we will do all we can to bring the perpetrators of war crimes, including sexual violence, to justice."