School pupils in Scotland will sit exams this year, the Deputy First Minister has said, despite high absence rates due to coronavirus.

Speaking before the Covid-19 Recovery Committee, John Swinney confirmed the first full diet since 2019 would go ahead as planned.

In January, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the latest a decision could be made on assessments was the end of March, although she stressed it was her "firm intention" for the diet to take place.

"The exam diet will go ahead, and that's the approach that has been taken," Mr Swinney said in response to Tory MSP, Murdo Fraser.

On March 29, Scottish Government statistics show, some 19,387 pupils were not in school as a result of Covid-19. A total of 5,081 staff were absent on the same day. The figures are down compared with earlier in the month. However, pandemic-linked disruption to teaching and learning in recent weeks has fuelled concern over whether young people will be ready when the first exams are held in late April.

The new BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant has contributed to a spike in cases, which the First Minister said on Wednesday appears to be levelling off.

Covid-related pupil absences have decreased in recent days, figures show. Source: SG Education Analytical Services.

When asked what support can be offered to pupils forced to miss exams because of the virus, Mr Swinney, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the virus, said: "There are routine arrangements in place to address the implications of that on a pupil by pupil basis and no pupil will be disadvantaged by those arrangements."

He added: "The Scottish Qualifications Authority will work with individual schools to make sure that no pupil is disadvantaged in that respect."