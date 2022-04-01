A councillor who had been accused of racism by the leader of Scottish Labour has been put forward as a candidate in the May elections.
Davie McLachlan will stand again in Hamilton North and East after he was cleared by the UK party.
During the 2017 leadership contest for the party, Mr McLachlan allegedly told Anas Sarwar that the country was not ready for “brown, Muslim p***”, the Times reports.
The 2017 leadership contest was won by Richard Leonard, before Sarwar defeated Monica Lennon last year in a new contest to become leader of the party.
Mr McLachlan was suspended for 15 months after Mr Sarwar raised a complaint about the incident, however an internal investigation has since cleared the councillor.
The councillor has again been selected as a Scottish Labour and Co-operative Party candidate for Hamilton North & East.
The Labour Party's national executive committee readmitted McLachlan to the party after finding there was "no case to answer" in 2019.
He had spent more than a year as an independent councillor before the ruling.
At the time, Mr Sarwar had said he was disappointed with the outcome. He said: "I have consistently said that this isn’t about one individual.
He added that he was "disappointed with the process and outcome"
A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “Every Scottish Labour candidate is expected to abide by our values — especially with regards to opposing forms of prejudice or hatred.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.