Government officials have begun receiving £50 fines over parties and gatherings during lockdown.
It has been reported that fines have been been sent to staff today, by email, in relation to an event in the Cabinet Office.
The gathering on June 18, 2020 is claimed to have been a leaving party for diplomat Hannah Young, held in the Cabinet Office building at 70 Whitehall.
The identities of those who have been fined is unknown, with the Government refusing to disclose the recipients.
The Metropolitan Police has also not provided details of which of the 12 events they are investigating have seen attendees receive fines, however sources are reported to have said the latest fines are for the June 18 gathering.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment