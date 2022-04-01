Government officials have begun receiving £50 fines over parties and gatherings during lockdown.

It has been reported that fines have been been sent to staff today, by email, in relation to an event in the Cabinet Office. 

The gathering on June 18, 2020 is claimed to have been a leaving party for diplomat Hannah Young, held in the Cabinet Office building at 70 Whitehall. 

The identities of those who have been fined is unknown, with the Government refusing to disclose the recipients.

The Metropolitan Police has also not provided details of which of the 12 events they are investigating have seen attendees receive fines, however sources are reported to have said the latest fines are for the June 18 gathering. 

 

 