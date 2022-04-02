A CONSERVATIVE council candidate in Glasgow has apologised for tweets in which he described drug users as “junkies” and women as “sluts”, and threatened to slap media personality, Katie Price.

Matt Ventisei admitted the posts - many of them made when he was a teenager - were “stupid”.

However, the SNP questioned the bar manager’s suitability to be a candidate at the election, accusing him of “sustained misogynistic and discriminatory attitudes”.

The offending tweets included one from 2015, when he said his doctor’s surgery was “like a junkie mother’s den”.

In 2010, he described Price as “one heck of a slut”. He then tweeted: “How annoying is that Katy Price am so angry if I saw the bitch I would slap her!”.

On October 31, 2014, in a tweet posted at 9.38am, Mr Ventisei wrote: “If you’re a slut normally, then why waste time and money dressing as one for halloween?”

An SNP spokesperson said: “Yet again serious and concerning issues are being raised about Tory candidates in Glasgow, a group whose one unifying characteristic is their opposition to every progressive and inclusive agenda Glaswegians hold dear.

“This latest example isn’t an isolated incident or late-night folly. It’s years of clear demonstrations of sustained misogynistic and discriminatory attitudes.

“To think that someone who holds these views has aspirations to determine policies directed to those with addiction issues and their families or indeed to this city’s women should worry all decent citizens. They are not fit to represent the people of Glasgow.”

When approached by The Herald, Mr Ventisei said: “I am sorry for these stupid tweets from a number of years ago. I shouldn’t have said these things, I regret doing so and they will be deleted immediately.”

A Tory spokesman said: “These comments, while they are from a number of years ago and many were written when the candidate was a teenager, are totally unacceptable.

“We have made it very clear this language is wrong and won’t be tolerated. The candidate immediately apologised profusely for writing these and assured the party it won’t happen again. We have accepted that apology.”

Mr Ventisei used to be a keen independence supporter, even betting £15 on a Yes vote winning in the referendum.

He frequently tweeted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, frustrated at the lack of progress on securing a second plebiscite.

On July 9, 2018, the day Boris Johnson quit Theresa May’s cabinet, accusing the then Prime Minister of “suffocating” Brexit, Mr Ventisei tweeted: “Mon Nicola Sturgeon get us independent asap we do not want to be part of this circus.”

Asked about his journey from Yes to No, Mr Ventisei said: "I was once a pro-independence supporter several years ago but I now strongly believe that Scotland must remain in the United Kingdom. I would describe myself as a unionist and a firm no voter today."