I’ve always been interested in the political phenomenon of the floating voter. Not to be confused with a floater which, according to Billy Connolly, is something different altogether.

One definition of floating voter is “someone who does not consistently vote for the same political party”. In my younger days, I could never imagine myself becoming a floating voter. I’ve written before of my upbringing in a family of Labour and trade union activists, most of whom toiled in heavy industry for little recompense or thanks.

Naturally, their example and experiences shaped my moral and political beliefs. My political initiation was canvassing for Donald Dewar in Aberdeen South in 1966 and, as a 19-year-old, found him approachable and inspirational. In the late 1960s and 70s, the emergence of Militant made things difficult for a young activist. Oddballs with minority doctrinaire axes to grind became increasingly influential, particularly at branch level. Most would have struggled to recognise a working man had they bumped into one. They became known, not without reason, as the “loony left”. There might just be a lesson somewhere in there for the present-day SNP.

Throughout his long life, my father’s attitude towards Conservatives was more pitying than bitter. Indeed, his sternest strictures were reserved more for our own side than the Tories. He would often end his criticisms of Labour with, “we’re better than that”. Despite the trials and tribulations of the 1970s and the Thatcher years, we never considered becoming floating voters.

The first crumbling of my resolve came much later, not through some political road to Damascus experience, but by a change of address. I moved to a constituency in which Labour had a snowball’s chance and by default, became a LibDem voter. It was an odd experience putting my cross in a box other than Labour. It ended in tears in 2010 when LibDem principles came a poor second to ministerial salaries and cars. The Tory/LibDem coalition meant another door had closed.

Whither now? As for many other disaffected former Labour supporters, the SNP seemed the only show in town. Austerity, successive Tory victories at UK level, sleaze and Labour impotence meant the SNP seemed to offer the best prospect of demonstrating, “we’re better than that”. I had become a floating voter with a vengeance.

I can’t say if I’m in the SNP camp for keeps. I’ve pitched my tent there because the alternatives are so awful. In my darker moments I think a Scottish Tory/LibDem/Labour coalition would concentrate our minds and teach us a lesson. The Labour/Tory coalition currently running Aberdeen City for example, is hardly a latter-day ministry of all the talents. To be fair, Messrs Sarwar, Ross and Cole-Hamilton could well have a big future, albeit as a Three Stooges tribute act.

Given the state of Scottish politics, opposition parties and Labour in particular should be riding the crest of a wave. At UK level, after 12 years in office, the Tories remain in denial that they are responsible for the current situation. Remarkably, their alibi that a big boy did it and ran away, is holding up. North and south of the border, former Labour members and voters should be clamouring to return, but there’s little sign of that.

There’s no mystery why; Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar have the allure and excitement of a wet Sunday in Fort William. In the mid-1960s, Harold Wilson “sold” Labour’s vision of a better and brighter future. In contrast, Sir Keir, like the Prime Minister, relies on a back-to-the-future strategy, harking back to a past that never existed. Empty slogans, wrapping oneself in the Union flag and appealing to patriotism simply will not do

If Sir Keir thinks Labour can win a UK election without convincing Scots he has a vision for the future, he needs to go homeward to think again. Can floating ex-Labour voters like me be won back? Only if the leadership convinces us that indeed “we are better than that”.

