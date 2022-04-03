THE CONSERVATIVE party has suspended an MP after allegations of sexual harassment, cocaine use and an undeclared £100,000 loan from a Russian businessman.

Last night, the Sunday Times printed a photo of David Warburton, the Tory MP for Somerton and Frome, sitting alongside lines of cocaine.

The paper says the picture was taken in February, and that it was taken at the home of a younger woman who he met through politics.

Accusations from two other women have been handed to the new parliamentary harassment watchdog, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

A spokesperson on behalf of the whips’ office said: “David Warburton MP has had the Conservative party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing.”

The Sunday Times alleges that he asked for the drug to be purchased, before saying the price was “quite good actually”.

The woman involved claimed she had been drunk, but began to feel uncomfortable about being alone with the MP as she became less intoxicated.

She said that she retreated to her bedroom, but that he climbed into bed with her, naked.

The paper says that said she did not ask him to leave or push him away because she was fearful about how he might react. She said she gave repeated warnings that she did not want to have sex with him, but alleged that he ground his body against her and groped her breasts.

The woman is said not to have made a complaint to the police or any other authority, saying she wanted to forget about the incident.

The newspaper also reports that he failed to declare a £100,000 loan - taken out in 2017, and since repaid - from a Russian businessman.

The ICGS was set up to tackle misconduct by MPs, peers and staff after complaints about misconduct. It has now been handed allegations that Warburton behaved inappropriately.

When contacted by the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Warburton said: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way things work means that doesn’t come out first. I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further.”

