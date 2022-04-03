AN MP suspended by the Conservative party after allegations of sexual harassment, and cocaine use has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital for “severe shock and stress,” his wife has said.

Last night, the Sunday Times and other papers printed a photo of David Warburton, the Tory MP for Somerton and Frome, sitting alongside lines of cocaine.

The paper said the picture was taken in February at the home of a younger woman.

According to the report, he is said to have invited himself back to the woman’s flat, where he asked her to order cocaine. An audio recording is said to have captured the MP saying that £160 for two grams of the illegal drug represented “quite good” value.

According to the woman's account, she became “increasingly uncomfortable” when the pair were alone.

She says she went to her bedroom to put on her pyjamas and then when she came out to make clear that she wanted him to leave, the politician was naked and then proceeded to climb into her bed.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the woman alleges that despite making clear that she did not want to have sex with him, he rubbed against her and groped her until he fell asleep.

Two other women, both Commons aides, have also complained to the new parliamentary harassment watchdog, the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

They’ve said that Mr Warburton “pressurised them into drinking more alcohol than they wanted”.

One claimed that he “grabbed her thigh at the British Kebab Awards.”

In another alleged incident, the MP is said to have kissed an aide's forehead, stroked her hair and placed his hand on her thigh.

One of the women has produced texts in which he said: “Have some cheeky coke obvs”, while in another he asked: “Does your dealer do Westminster Bridge area!?”

The newspaper also reports that Mr Warburton failed to declare a £100,000 loan - taken out in 2017, and since repaid - from a Russian businessman.

When contacted by the Sunday Telegraph, Mr Warburton said: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way things work means that doesn’t come out first. I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I’m sorry, I can’t comment any further."

A spokesperson on behalf of the whips’ office said: “David Warburton MP has had the Conservative party whip removed while the investigation is ongoing.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said this morning that the allegations should be investigated so the facts can be established.

The Cabinet minister told Sky's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “The party has, I think, withdrawn the whip, and put this under the investigation, which needs to go through its process. I don't have any sort of further knowledge of it other than what I've read in the newspapers and what the party's said.

“Obviously, any allegations like this need to be taken extremely carefully, but all the facts will need to be brought out as well. So until we get there I don't think there's much more I can helpfully add to it.”

On Sunday afternoon, Mr Warburton’s wife told media that the MP had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

She said he had severe shock and stress.

Mr Warburton was first elected in 2015 with a majority of 20,268, or 53% of the vote. According to the MP’s website, at 18.3%, this represented the largest constituency swing to the Conservative Party.

He was re-elected in 2017 and 2019, with majorities of 22,906 and 19,213 respectively.

He is the current chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Music and was previously a member of the Commons European Scrutiny Committee.

Prior to being an MP, Mr Warburton’s site says he taught music for five years at an inner-city mixed community school in London before founding the technology company The Music Solution Ltd in 1999, which later became Pitch Entertainment Group.

He went on to set up two building property restoration and development companies in 2009, his website says, and co-founded the online business MyHigh.St in 2012.