DOUGLAS Ross has tested positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

The Scottish Tory leader had been due to visit a chocolate shop in Peebles but was forced to cancel after contracting the virus, the Border Telegraph reported on Sunday.

The Conservatives confirmed that the Moray MP has been forced to cancel all of his events this week.

The Moray MP’s cancellation comes as parties prepare for council elections across the country.

The paper reported Ross’s visit to Cocao Black, scheduled for Monday, will be rearranged.

The Conservative chief commented: "Unfortunately I’ve had to cancel events this week as I’ve tested positive for Covid.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out on the campaign trail soon to talk about how Scottish Conservative candidates will deliver local action on local issues."

Last week in Parliament, the Scottish Conservative leader urged Nicola Sturgeon to drop the country's remaining Covid restrictions.

The First Minister confirmed the requirement to wear a mask at a religious service, a wedding, funeral or civil ceremony, lapsed from Monday, April 4.

The final requirements applying to shops, public transport, and some other indoor settings will be dropped from April 18.

Ross criticised the move, arguing the Government wasn't moving fast enough. He said: "This isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s really holding some people back. Retaining face masks in schools and businesses is damaging young people’s education and limiting the Scottish economy."

Ross has twice previously been forced to self-isolate after being identified as a close contact.

The Scottish Conservative have been approached for comment.