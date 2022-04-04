FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned the violence at yesterday’s Old Firm match, describing it as “mindless, thuggish behaviour”.

A member of Celtic's backroom team suffered a head wound after being hit by a glass bottle during the game.

Celtic said their staff member required urgent medical treatment and had to have stitches in his head.

A statement from the club said the matter had been referred to Police Scotland.

Police are also investigating how a broken glass bottle ended up in Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart's penalty area.

The second half of the match had to be delayed while groundstaff at Ibrox picked up the shards.

Asked about the incident during a visit to a charity in Govan, the First Minister said: ”This sort of behaviour is not acceptable, whether it happens at a football match or in the street.

“People throwing glass bottles is just not acceptable. It's mindless, thuggish behaviour and it has no place in any civilised society, but these are matters for the authorities, obviously for the football authorities and potentially for the police and the criminal justice authorities.

“Football is something, regardless of what team you support, I'm not the world's biggest football fan, as I think is well known, and not just because my team is Ayr United, but people should be able to enjoy football.

“Football should be something that people can take the kids to and have a happy, joyful occasion and behaviour like, whether it's at an Old Firm match or any other football match besmirches that, and it should absolutely be seen as unacceptable.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We are aware of a glass bottle being thrown at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, during the Rangers v Celtic match."

He added: "One man has sustained injuries as a result of this and required treatment. Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Both Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst condemned the fans responsible.

Mr Postecoglou said post-match: “It is disappointing because this is a game that gets beamed around the world and it stands on its own.

"You had two teams going at it in first and second spot and you don’t need a couple of idiots spoiling it.”

An SPFL spokesman said: “We await the match delegate’s report, and we would urge any fans with information about these incidents to contact the police.”





