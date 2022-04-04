SCOTTISH Labour support has reached its highest point since before the 2019 UK Election, suggesting the party could overtake the Conservatives, according to a poll published this evening.

The survey, conducted by Survation from 24 – 28 March 2022, estimates that Labour would receive 23 per cent of the regional list vote and 25 per cent of the constituency vote in a Scottish Parliament election, compared to 19 per cent and 20 per cent for the Conservatives.

For a UK election, Labour would receive 27 per cent of votes and the Conservatives 19 per cent.

Support for the SNP has fallen compared to last year’s election, with 34 per cent of the list and 46 per cent of the constituency vote, whilst Green support on the list has increased to 11 per cent.

In addition, 45 per cent of respondents said they’d vote for the SNP at a UK parliament election. Although the Lib Dems have improved their Holyrood polling with 8 per cent of the list and 7 per cent of the constituency vote, they have fallen to 6 per cent of the Westminster vote.

If this poll was replicated at a Holyrood election, Ballot Box Scotland, which commissioned the research, projects that the SNP would win 62 seats (-2), Labour 26 (+4), Conservatives 23 (-8), Greens 10 (+2) and Lib Dems 8 (+4).

Meanwhile, the constitutional question continues to show a relatively tight contest, splitting 53 per cent in favour of the Union to 47 per cent backing independence.

Allan Faulds from Ballot Box Scotland said: "This poll will put a spring in Anas Sarwar’s step, showing Labour at their strongest in years and well positioned to displace the Conservatives as Scotland’s second largest party.

"Though Douglas Ross may have hoped the worst of the lockdown parties fallout had passed, his party’s support is yet to fully recover.

“However the SNP remain the party to beat, with a clear overall lead. Combined with projected growth for the Greens, who continue to poll at record levels, the current co-operative government would easily be re-elected at Holyrood.

"Whether that government will convince Scots to support Independence is another matter, as this poll adds to a trend showing a consistent, but narrow, preference for the Union.”

Respondents were also asked about their attitudes to voting systems, in the unique context of Scotland using a different form of voting for every election.

Some 56% of Scots said they would support the use of Proportional Representation for UK Parliament elections against only 11% opposing, and 43% believe that all elections should share the same proportional voting system, compared to 27% who’d prefer to use First Past the Post for every ballot, and 11% who are content to use different systems each time.

Survation polled 1002 people, aged 16+ and living in Scotland, from 24 – 28 March 2022.