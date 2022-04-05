THE government’s sale of Channel 4 could be “revenge” for the station’s “biased coverage of Brexit” and “personal attacks on the PM,” a senior Conservative MP has claimed.

Taking to Twitter, Julian Knight, the chair of the Commons’ Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee said there was “a feeling of payback time” from many Tories to the news of the privatisation.

The UK Government’s culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, confirmed on Monday night that the government plans to sell off the broadcaster after 40 years in public ownership.

The plans have been met with fierce opposition. Sir David Attenborough suggested the government was pursuing an agenda of “shortsighted political and financial attacks” on British public service broadcasters.

While the channel is run on a commercial basis and carries adverts, all of its profits are reinvested into making new programmes.

The government has argued that this affects its ability to grow and be competitive against the streaming giants. A private network, they argue would be able to borrow and invest.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Knight said that while Channel 4 would “have greater freedom to compete once privatised" it would be risky.

"The question has to be, do you think a restricted but brilliant small state broadcaster will part compete with the likes of Apple and Amazon or does it need to be able to borrow and grow in a way only privatisation can unlock?

“In all this, It’s crucial the government protects the prominence of all public service broadcasting through the new media bill, in order to give the likes of a new privatised Channel 4 a head start."

The Tory MP added: “Now, elephant in the room time - is this being done for revenge for Channel 4’s biased coverage of the likes of brexit and personal attacks on the PM? The timing of the announcement 7 pm, coinciding with Channel 4 news, was very telling…

“Undoubtedly, across much of the party - there is a feeling of payback time and the word privatisation tickles the ivories of many. The money is irrelevant - equivalent to four days national debt interest - so it must be used to support skills in creative sectors

“So to sum up. Privatisation- even for some wrong reasons- can work for C4 but must be part of a thorough overhaul of all public service broadcasting. If this is in the media bill I will support the government."

It could take a year for the legislation needed to sell Channel 4 through Parliament. While the government may have the votes for it to pass the Commons it could struggle in the Lords.

Earlier today, Ruth Davidson, hit out at the plans.

She tweeted: "Channel 4 is publicly owned, not publicly funded. It doesn't cost the tax payer a penny. It also, by charter, commissions content but doesn't make/own its own. It's one of the reasons we have such a thriving indy sector in places like Glasgow. This is the opposite of levelling up."