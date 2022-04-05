THE Government’s plans to use a third country to process people seeking asylum in the UK are nearing completion, it is understood.

Boris Johnson is said to have been ready to announce the measure to ‘offshore’ applicants to Rwanda last week, due to concerns about the number of people crossing the Channel.

However, The Times reported that concerns were raised about the measures not being ready, and resistance among some Conservative MPs and in the Lords.

It is also understood that a deal to process asylum seekers in Rwanda is still being finalised.

The UK Government hopes to pass the Nationality and Borders bill before the Queen’s speech next month, which includes the controversial plans.

A government source told the Times that the Prime Minister had “wobbled” on making a formal announcement last week, adding: “He wanted to go ahead with it but it’s just not ready.

“It’s close but there are still a lot of things in the balance.”

Opposition politicians, campaigners and charities have all expressed concern about the processing plans after they first emerged last year.

Home Secretary Priti Patel was said to have been considering offshore locations such as decommissioned oil rigs and ferries, as well as Ascension Island, thousands of miles from the UK, to accommodate vulnerable asylum seekers while their applications to come to Britain were processed.

The government is now in negotiations with the Rwandan authorities to set up a processing centre there to house people awaiting a decision on their applications.

The SNP described the plans as “inhumane” while Labour has also said the measures are “deeply shameful”.