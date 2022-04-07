Campaigners have blasted the UK Government's energy strategy today accusing ministers of being 'reckless'.

Friends of the Earth Scotland has hit out at the focus on oil and gas drilling in the UK Government's plans, which it says is "speeding us towards further climate devastation".

Boris Johnson revealed the long-awaited strategy today, announcing that new oil and gas licenses would be open for bidding in the Autumn and the focus on the North Sea was to limit the amount of oil and gas imported to the UK from abroad.

However, Caroline Rance, Friends of the Earth Scotland's Climate & Energy Campaigner said: “It is unbelievably reckless for the UK Government to put its foot down on the accelerator and expand production of the oil and gas that is speeding us towards further climate devastation.

"By doubling down on oil and gas they are keeping us locked in an unaffordable and destructive energy system that is only delivering billions in profits for oil companies whilst millions of people are forced to choose between heating and eating.

"There is a massive gaping hole where there should have been energy efficiency measures to improve people’s homes to make them warmer, greener and cut their bills."

She said the expansion of fossil fuels was creating a "toxic legacy for thousands of years from new nuclear power" and outweighed the benefits of plans to expand offshore wind.

The Scottish Greens were also highly critical, with the party's energy and climate spokesman Mark Ruskell saying the strategy was "not fit for purpose".

He said the strategy "flies in the face of climate science and does nothing to support the millions of households who are facing sky-high energy bills right now."

Mr Ruskell added: "This strategy presented another opportunity for the Westminster government to help those struggling most, but it seems it's an opportunity missed.

"Earlier this week the UN warned that we’re facing a now or never moment to tackle the climate emergency. Incredibly, Boris Johnson’s answer is to approve a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas.

"The cooperation agreement which brought Greens into government in Scotland commits to doubling onshore wind here, but the Prime Minister is running scared of a few backbenchers by effectively keeping a ban in place in England.

"A commitment to new nuclear power will take decades to deliver costly energy, produce a toxic waste legacy, and apparently still deliver less energy than the Scottish Government’s ScotWind offshore programme. It simply doesn’t make sense.

"Scotland has 25% of all Europe’s offshore renewables potential. With independence we could lead Europe in the just transition to our renewables future. Instead, with the climate denying Tories in the driving seat it seems we’re going full speed ahead toward climate breakdown.”