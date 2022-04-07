A LIB Dem who was sacked as a MP hopeful for saying Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and other senior Tories should be "hung, drawn and quartered," and “burned at the stake” is now running to be councillor for the party in Stirling, The Herald can reveal.

Galen Milne, pictured below, was removed as the general election candidate for Banff and Buchan in September 2019 after he made the comments on social media.

However, he is now standing to be a Lib Dem councillor for the Trossachs and Teith ward on Stirling Council.

Mr Milne's remarks were directed towards Prime Minister Boris Johnson, frontbenchers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove, former International Trade Secretary Liam Fox and ex-Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davies.

In a post online, Mr Milne wrote: “Johnson, Fox, Gove, Davis, Rees-Mogg should be hung, drawn and quartered, with each quarter being sent to the 4 corners of the UK to be burned at the stake”.

He is also said to have described Conservative MPs as “Tory rats” who “rear their ugly heads”.

Mr Milne had previously stood as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the constituency of Banff and Buchan in the 2017 General Election.

After his deselection, in September 2019 Mr Milne said: “I deeply regret the offensive statements on social media. I want to apologise to anyone that I have offended.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Liberal Democrats confirmed Mr Milne would not stand for the party at the 2019 election.

The spokesman said: “Such language is unacceptable and offensive, Galen Milne will not be a Liberal Democrat candidate at the general election.”

Responding on Twitter in September 2019, Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to make light of Mr Milne’s comments.

He tweeted: “Typical Lib Dem. Mr Milne should get his facts straight. As Lord President of the Council, I am entitled to the privilege of being beheaded.”

Scottish Conservative Chief Whip Stephen Kerr today hit out at the Lib Dems for allowing Mr Milne to stand for election to Stirling Council.

“The Lib Dems rightly deemed this candidate unfit to represent them a little over two years ago, following his outrageous and hateful comments, so what has changed now?" said Mr Kerr.

“Are they so short of decent candidates that they are now prepared to turn a blind eye to what he said about UK ministers?

“For a party that’s always keen to take the moral high ground, it is unacceptable that the Lib Dems deem this candidate fit for public office.”

A LibDem spokesman said: "Galen Milne recognised that these comments were inappropriate and apologised in 2019."