WEALTHY landowners should face a limit on how much of Scotland they can buy, a Labour MSP has said.
Mercedes Villalba will launch a public consultation on a Land Justice Bill that she intends to lodge at Holyrood.
It could restrict the number of acres one person could legally purchase and offer communities a greater say in any sales process.
The North East MSP believes it could overhaul the way that Scotland’s countryside is owned and managed - with publicly owned community trusts and co-operatives having the option of taking over land.
The consultation - which will open later this year - will examine the potential scale of the cap with options starting from 1,500 acres, for how much land an individual could legally own.
Crofters, the vast majority of farmers, allotment holders, and other small scale land-owners will be exempt from any proposed legislation.
Ms Villalba, pictured above, said: “One of the greatest symbols of inequality in Scotland is that of having such a huge concentration of land in the hands of a small number of very wealthy individuals.
“It’s indefensible that the SNP Government has left this archaic arrangement untouched during its 15 years in power.
“Even now ministers are only making vague promises about greater transparency on a public right to know who owns the land.
“This will do nothing to tackle the centuries old entrenched inequality of land ownership in Scotland.
“It’s high time that the Scottish Parliament embraced meaningful and substantial reform, by passing a Land Justice bill.
“Allowing community representatives and cooperatives to manage land for the benefit of everyone, would be a timely and modernising reform.”
Ms Villalba intends to launch a consultation on a ‘Land Justice’ draft bill before the Autumn.
The cap would be created by establishing in law a presumption against ownership above a limit set. Only in circumstances where it can be shown a purchase of a greater area of land would be in the public interest may a purchase be authorised after public consultation and consideration by a regulator.
The proposals for the cap at a level of 1,500 or 2,000 acres means that around 3 per cent of all Scotland’s land holdings would be affected, representing only the largest land-holdings in Scotland.
One football pitch and immediate surrounds is approximately two acres of land. So, 1,500 acres = approximately 750 football pitches.
Existing land holdings that were not working in the full public interest would be subject to an investigation by a regulator and, consistent with meeting the terms of European Convention of Human Rights and could be broken-up for wider ownership with community trusts and co-operatives given a pre-emptive right to buy.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel