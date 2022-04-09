It is “possible” the SNP could win a historic majority in Glasgow City Council, the authority’s leader has said.
The SNP’s Susan Aitken said the party was working to increase its numbers on what is Scotland’s largest local authority, after having fallen four councillors short of achieving this in the last local elections in 2017.
Then the SNP returned 39 councillors on the 85-member authority – making it the first time the party had won control of Glasgow.
When asked if they could win a majority in the May 5 vote, Ms Aitken said: “I think it’s possible.
“We’re certainly working for that, we’re working to increase the number of councillors we have if we can, we’ve got some key wards where we think we can improve the representation of SNP councillors.”
As part of that the SNP is working to have Glasgow’s first black female councillor elected, with Funmi Obisesan standing in the Govan ward.
However, Ms Aitken said her party was “realistic” and that “majorities are incredibly difficult to get” under the STV proportional representation system used in Scottish council elections.
But she added: “We were actually only four councillors off getting a majority in Glasgow last time, obviously we are campaigning to win”.
She was speaking after she teamed up with SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to launch the SNP’s manifesto for Glasgow.
While Ms Aitken stressed the SNP are looking to win a majority on the council, she did not rule out a coalition with the Greens, with whom they have worked on council budgets.
Ms Aitken said: “We have worked well with our Green colleagues in the chamber, particularly our last three budgets have been joint SNP/Green budgets in the end, and I think they have probably been better budgets for that.
“We’ve had really mature, cross-party working for the good of the city.
“We’ve formed a basis to continue that, regardless of what shape we end up in.”
Ms Sturgeon, who took the SNP into a power-sharing arrangement with the Scottish Greens at Holyrood last year, also stressed the party was “working in the campaign for every single SNP vote and trying to get as many SNP councillors elected”.
She added: “Discussions about the formation of administrations will follow after the election. Between now and the election day our focus is on maximising the SNP vote and representation.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel