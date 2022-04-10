THE SCOTTISH Conservatives have warned any coalition between the SNP and Greens in Glasgow is a "disaster" waiting to happen.

Miles Briggs MSP, the shadow Local Government secretary, was speaking in response to comments from Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.

Ms Aitken said she would not rule out forming a coalition with the Greens should her party win a minority in the upcoming council elections.

Ms Aikten said the same in 2017 when the SNP was the largest party in the Glasgow election, but did not have enough for a majority.

Eventually the SNP agreed to rule as a minority goevrnment in the city.

Mr Briggs MSP said: “Voters in Glasgow and across Scotland will be recoiling in horror at the thought of SNP-Green coalitions running their local councils.

“We are already seeing the damaging influence of the extremist anti-business, anti-motorist Scottish Greens on the SNP Government.

“If they are in power at town-hall level, it spells disaster for local residents looking for roads to be upgraded and potholes to be filled and for those fearful of swingeing workplace parking taxes.

“Susan Aitken has made it clear the SNP are keen to cosy up with the Greens, so the public have been warned of the dangers of voting SNP next month.

“The only way to ensure your local priorities come first, rather than the skewed priorities of the independence-obsessed Scottish Government, is to vote Scottish Conservative on May 5.”