SCOTLAND could declare itself independent with the election of a majority of pro-independence parliamentarians in Westminster, an SNP MP has claimed.

Douglas Chapman, the SNP MP for Dunfermline, suggested that there should be a “plan B” for obtaining Scottish independence if a referendum is not held next year, as Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking at an event in Dunfermline alongside former First Minister Alex Salmond, Mr Chapman said that if no vote takes place by December 31, 2023, pro-independence candidates for the next General Election should stand on a manifesto which states that if they win a majority of seats at Westminster it would “trigger our path to independence”.

He said such a plan would be needed because any attempt to hold a referendum by the Scottish Government would be “immediately taken to court by the English Government”.

He also raised questions about the impartiality of the legal system in terms of the constitution.

Mr Chapman said: “The main thing is that [if] the Scottish Government put forward for a referendum then it will immediately be taken to court by the English government. And you know, we'll be in a stalemate position for years arguing the toss in the courts the length and breadth of the country.

“I think the other thing as well, if it does go to court, then we're not sure of getting an unbiased view from a set of judges.”

The SNP MP also appealed to independence supporters not to “knock seven bells” out of the Scottish Government, telling them the “enemy” was Westminster, and asked them not to abuse each other online.

He explained: “Things like respect and how we value other people in the independent movement, irrespective of the party or group, we need to find ways to work together.

“You know, it's quite heartbreaking for me to see a lot of people I've known for decades, ripping shreds off each other on social media, Twitter and Facebook and so on.

“There's no point in knocking seven bells out of the Scottish Government.

“In reality the Scottish Government are not the enemy - the enemy are the people who are sitting in Westminster.”

The IndyX event in Fife was also attended by Alba leader Mr Salmond, Common Weal founder Robin McAlpine and other independence campaigners, who were sceptical about the timescale set out by the First Minister for another referendum.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said that she wants to hold a vote on the constitution in the current parliamentary term, and ideally by the end of next year.

Last month Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie said a draft Referendum Bill would be published imminently for MSPs to scrutinise and then vote upon.