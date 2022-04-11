The Scottish Conservatives have suspended a council candidate after he allegedly grabbed a person by the throat. 

Robbie Withey was elected to represent the party in 2017 for the Alford, Huntly and Strathbogie ward of Aberdeenshire Council.

He was standing to be re-elected in the upcoming election but has been suspended after a video emerged showing the incident. 

The candidate threatened to put the other person on their “f***ing arse”, adding that “would be a prelude to putting you in the grave, you little f***ing c***”.

The disturbance reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday outside a property 25 miles west of Aberdeen in Alford, the Press and Journal reported.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and another man has been arrested and charged.

A police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on Main Street, Alford, which was reported around 2.30am on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“The man has been released on undertaking and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We have suspended this candidate. We cannot comment further while a police investigation is ongoing.”

 

 