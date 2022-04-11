The Scottish Conservatives have suspended a council candidate after he allegedly grabbed a person by the throat.
Robbie Withey was elected to represent the party in 2017 for the Alford, Huntly and Strathbogie ward of Aberdeenshire Council.
He was standing to be re-elected in the upcoming election but has been suspended after a video emerged showing the incident.
The candidate threatened to put the other person on their “f***ing arse”, adding that “would be a prelude to putting you in the grave, you little f***ing c***”.
The disturbance reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday outside a property 25 miles west of Aberdeen in Alford, the Press and Journal reported.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and another man has been arrested and charged.
A police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at a property on Main Street, Alford, which was reported around 2.30am on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
“The man has been released on undertaking and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”
A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “We have suspended this candidate. We cannot comment further while a police investigation is ongoing.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel