SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar is to become a pundit for Rupert Murdoch’s new TV channel.

The MSP will be a regular on TalkTV’s flagship weeknight news programme, The News Desk, presented by ex-Sun journalist, Tom Newton Dunn

Other panellists on the show include former Sky political editor, Adam Boulton, Tory MP Bim Afolami, columnist Isabel Oakeshott, and the James Slack, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Sun and former Downing Street Director of Communications

The press release announcing the launch of the programme on the NewsUK backed station said it would be a “lively, hour-long prime time show” to give viewers “the news in a straight and balanced way and with a fresh format.”

Mr Newton Dunn said: “The News Desk’s founding principle is to give viewers top quality news in a straight and balanced way, so that we win their trust.

“We serve no political agenda or ideology. We’re going to do that in a fresh and engaging format, and to help us we’re really pleased to have recruited 11 of the sharpest and most perceptive political voices in the UK who will take it in turns to make up our nightly panel.”

TalkTV is due to go live on Monday 25th April. Piers Morgan and Sharon Osbourne will also have regular shows on the network.

Mr Sarwar’s not the first party leader to hold down a media job at the same time as fulfilling his parliamentary duties, Ruth Davidson joined LBC as a radio and podcast host, while she was still in charge of the Scottish Conservative group in Holyrood.

