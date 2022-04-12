THE SCOTTISH Greens will focus on local decisions that can impact global climate action as the part unveils its manifesto for next month’s councils election.

The party, co-led by Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie, will point to the Greens’ impact in government with the SNP following last year’s Holyrood election as it highlights climate and social justice policies brought forward.

The Scottish Greens’ manifesto, which will be launched today, will commit to focus local authorities on the priorities the Scottish Greens have brought in government – with an aim at bringing climate and social justice to planning decisions and local services if the party’s candidates secure office in next month’s election.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Ms Slater said: “We are working for Scotland in government, tackling the climate emergency and the cost of living through things like free bus travel for young people and doubling the Scottish Child Payment.

“Now, with record investment in nature restoration, recycling and active travel, and the biggest teacher recruitment drive in 15 years, we need more councillors to deliver this work in our communities.”

The Greens’ co-leader also said that voters will be asked to “think global and act local” at the ballot box next month.

It comes as a leading Scottish climate charity has warned the May 5 local elections will be “significant” in averting climate breakdown.

Friends of the Earth Scotland is urging political parties to back a string of environmental policies to help to tackle the issue.

The activists said that powers held at local government level make councils pivotal when it comes to tackling and building on the legacy of COP26 – the UN climate conference held in Glasgow last year.

Policies such as setting up publicly owned bus companies are being encouraged since transport makes up a third of carbon emissions in Scotland, according to the group.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said local authorities must play their part in reducing the carbon impact of household waste amid estimates that Scotland burns almost as much of its household waste as it sends to landfill.

The environmental organisation said Scotland has one of the poorest recycling rates in the UK, falling to 42% between 2019 and 2020.

Mary Church, head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “These elections are being contested against the backdrop of a climate and nature emergency.

“Many of the powers to drive action on the climate crisis sit with local councils, which is why this vote matters so much.

“Councillors must put people and the planet at the head of all the decisions they make.

“This means making it easier and more affordable to take public transport by running services in the interest of passengers rather than shareholders, helping people to reduce and recycle their waste, and planning for the vital phase-out of incineration.”

She encouraged voters to talk to their local candidates to build pressure for climate action.

She added: “Over the coming weeks, people can get in touch with candidates to hear what they have to say on these climate-critical issues and build pressure for ambition and urgency at the local level during the next five years.”