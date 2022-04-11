SUSAN Aitken has said she would stand down as SNP group leader if her party loses control of Glasgow city council next month.

Councillor Aitken is fighting for her party to gain a second term running Scotland's largest local authority at the elections on May 5.

Should she lose, she would automatically be voted out of the role as council leader.

However, she said she would also stand down as leader of the SNP group in opposition.

"If the SNP were to lose the election and as a consequence of that I was no longer leader of the council, I would also stand down as leader of the SNP group," she said.

"Because at that point clearly, the group would need the opportunity to have a fresh start and to rebuild, and I think new leadership would be important in that respect. I am confident that I have colleagues who have more than have the capacity and ability to take on that role."

Her position is in contrast to that of Frank McAveety, former Labour leader of Glasgow city council, who carried on in the role of group leader of his party in opposition until July 2020.

Councillor Aitken referred to Councillor's McAveety continuing in the role after his party's defeat.

"If we are not re-elected as the largest party I will be sorrow, I will be disappointed, I will take responsibility, and I will undoubtedly stand down.

"I certainly would not want to repeat the example of a previous leader of the council who hung about having lost the election, but I will do so with my head held high," said Councillor Aitken.

Labour had been in power in the city chambers for almost 40 years and the defeat in 2017 was a huge blow to the party.

According to a poll published last week, the SNP are on track for a record result with the forecast suggesting Nicola Sturgeon’s party are on course to win the backing of 44 per cent of first preference votes, up from 32% in 2017.

This is almost double those who said they would back Scottish Labour, who are predicted to attract the second-largest share of first preference votes.

According to the Survation Poll for Ballot Box Scotland, 23% would back Anas Sarwar’s party, 18% the Conservatives, 6% the Lib Dems, 3% the Greens.

The SNP won 39 seats in Glasgow in 2017 with Labour taking 31.

In order to govern as a majority, any party needs 43 seats.

Asked about a winning a majority, Councillor Aitken said: "It is very very difficult under STV. It would be great, but very difficult under STV in many ways it is designed to avoid majorities and to create either coalitions or minorities.

"What I would say is that although having been a minority administration has been very very challenging, we have actually done it very well.

"We have been able to deliver the vast majority of what we want to deliver."

Labour group leader on Glasgow city council Councillor Malcolm Cunning said it believed it was "perfectly feasible" that Labour could become the largest party.

"If we end up as the largest party, certainly we will be entering discussions with others to see what could be done in order that we can run the administration," he said.

However, he ruled out a coalition with the SNP and the Tories.

Councillor Cunning added that there was no mood or appetite for Councillor McAveety to stand down from the Labour group leader role following the party's defeat and it was his own decision to step down in July 2020.