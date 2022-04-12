The asylum seeker who stabbed six people in Glasgow's Park Inn hotel contacted the Home Office and other organisations more than 70 times.
Badreddin Abadlla Adam died after being shot by armed officers following the attack on June 26, 2020.
The 28-year-old was among hundreds of asylum seekers to be moved into hotels at the start of lockdown.
Six people, including a police officer, were injured in the incident which saw a major police response in the city centre of Glasgow.
An internal Home Office report leaked to the BBC shows that the attacker contacted the Home Office, Mears and Migrant Help 72 times in the period leading up to the attack.
READ MORE: Park Inn stabbing victim 'thought of mum' while he lay bleeding in street after attack
Home Office contractor Mears moved the asylum seekers to Glasgow hotels amid a shortage of accommodation caused by the pandemic in March 2020.
Mears also wanted to ensure asylum seekers would have easy access to welfare services, while minimising travel for staff.
The review claimed that the rationale for moving the people appeared sound.
However, it stated that the move to hotels had a "significant impact" on the well-being of asylum seekers, as it was combined with historic trauma and lockdown restrictions.
It also admitted that the number of times Adam had contacted authorities "should have acted as a warning".
READ MORE: Glasgow Park Inn stabbings: Police watchdog investigation cost £100,000
The Home Office admitted the use of hotels as long-term accommodation is "unacceptable" and emphasised that significant changes have been made.
In the aftermath of the attack, trauma response services were provided to residents. The accommodation provider also worked with the NHS to ensure further mental health support.
A Home Office spokesman told the Herald: "Due to the pandemic the Home Office had to use an unprecedented number of hotels for asylum seekers, including in Glasgow.
"The use of hotels is unacceptable and we are working hard to find appropriate accommodation for asylum seekers but local authorities must do all they can to help house people permanently.
"Since this horrific incident we have undertaken a number of significant changes to keep asylum seekers safe, including how we, our contractors and charities spot vulnerable individuals and provide them with wraparound support and appropriate accommodation.
"The Home Office has completed the majority of recommendations in the review which found that hotels in Glasgow were of a good standard, clean and well maintained.
"Our new plan for immigration, which is going through Parliament now, will fix the broken asylum system, enabling us to grant protection to those entitled to it and to remove those with no right to be here more quickly."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here