The asylum seeker who stabbed six people in Glasgow's Park Inn hotel contacted the Home Office and other organisations more than 70 times.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam died after being shot by armed officers following the attack on June 26, 2020.

The 28-year-old was among hundreds of asylum seekers to be moved into hotels at the start of lockdown.

Six people, including a police officer, were injured in the incident which saw a major police response in the city centre of Glasgow.

An internal Home Office report leaked to the BBC shows that the attacker contacted the Home Office, Mears and Migrant Help 72 times in the period leading up to the attack.

Home Office contractor Mears moved the asylum seekers to Glasgow hotels amid a shortage of accommodation caused by the pandemic in March 2020.

Mears also wanted to ensure asylum seekers would have easy access to welfare services, while minimising travel for staff.

The review claimed that the rationale for moving the people appeared sound.

However, it stated that the move to hotels had a "significant impact" on the well-being of asylum seekers, as it was combined with historic trauma and lockdown restrictions.

It also admitted that the number of times Adam had contacted authorities "should have acted as a warning".

The Home Office admitted the use of hotels as long-term accommodation is "unacceptable" and emphasised that significant changes have been made.

In the aftermath of the attack, trauma response services were provided to residents. The accommodation provider also worked with the NHS to ensure further mental health support.

A Home Office spokesman told the Herald: "Due to the pandemic the Home Office had to use an unprecedented number of hotels for asylum seekers, including in Glasgow.

"The use of hotels is unacceptable and we are working hard to find appropriate accommodation for asylum seekers but local authorities must do all they can to help house people permanently.

"Since this horrific incident we have undertaken a number of significant changes to keep asylum seekers safe, including how we, our contractors and charities spot vulnerable individuals and provide them with wraparound support and appropriate accommodation.

"The Home Office has completed the majority of recommendations in the review which found that hotels in Glasgow were of a good standard, clean and well maintained.

"Our new plan for immigration, which is going through Parliament now, will fix the broken asylum system, enabling us to grant protection to those entitled to it and to remove those with no right to be here more quickly."