The proportion of patients seen on time by Scotland’s A&E units fell to its third worst level on record last week, despite fewer people seeking help.
Public Health Scotland reported 68 per cent of people attending a casualty department were seen within the official four-hour target in the week ending April 3.
This was in spite of attendances falling from 25,264 to 24,575 as health boards warned people not to show up unless it was an emergency because of Covid-related pressures.
Opposition parties said A&E was in "permanent crisis" under the SNP.
The decline in performance followed a slight improvement the week before, when 68.4% of patients were seen on time, up from an all-time low of 66.2% in the week to March 20.
The only other time the number has been below 68% was in the week to January 9, when it was 67.3%.
The figures on extreme waits also improved last week, with the number of patients waiting more than four hours falling from 7,973 to 7,867.
The number of people waiting more than eight hours for treatment fell from 2,627 to 2,483, and the number waiting more than 12 hours fell from 1,022 to 955.
However the previous week’s numbers were the worst since comparable records began in early 2015, so the new numbers are still some of the worst in recent memory.
The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.
It has not been met nationally since July 2020.
The Royal College of Emergency Medicine has warned the significant delays are harming or killing more than 30 patients a week.
The worst performing health board last week was NHS Lanarkshire, where only 54% of patients were seen on time, followed by NHS Borders on 54.6% and NHS Grampian and NHS Lothian both on 64.1%
Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Sadly, it’s like Groundhog Day with these atrocious A&E stats - every week they seem to get worse and yet nothing seems to change.
“It’s totally unacceptable that almost a third of patients are having to wait four hours or more to be seen.
“The Health Secretary can’t continue to rely on his woefully-inadequate Covid Recovery Plan when this spiralling crisis is causing ever more lives to be needlessly lost despite the heroic efforts of overwhelmed NHS staff.
“The Royal College of Emergency Medicine could not have been clearer last week when they spelled out how dangerous and unsustainable the situation is on Scotland’s A&E wards.
"They, and the public, are crying out for an action plan from Humza Yousaf now - but his silence is deafening.”
Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie said: “Week after week emergency rooms across Scotland are in chaos despite the tireless work of NHS staff, who are being forced to go above and beyond to make up for SNP failure.
“A&E is getting stuck in a state of permanent crisis – it is not good enough.
“We desperately need real leadership from the government, but the Health Secretary spends more time commenting on the crisis than fixing it.
“We need urgent action to end delayed discharge and increase the number of hospital beds which will help to get A&E back on its feet and save lives.”
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "We've seen nearly a month of near record lows in A&E.
"Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon have sat by and allowed this crisis to reach its most dangerous time yet.
"This SNP/Green government would much rather waste taxpayers' money pursuing another independence referendum than take decisive action to solve this crisis.
“A&E targets were already missed for years pre-pandemic because of poor workforce planning and SNP mismanagement.
"Staff are more frustrated than anyone because they have been sounding the alarm. They have been working hard for months and have nothing more to give.
“NHS patients and staff are in dire need of new hope.
"We urgently need new resources and a renewed focus from the Health Secretary.
"Patients and staff also deserve answers as to how this crisis has been allowed to continue for so long, we must have an inquiry into all avoidable deaths connected to this crisis.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel