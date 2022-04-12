LABOUR council candidates in Aberdeen will promise to make all bus travel in the city free as part of their offer to voters at next month’s local government elections.
The promise, which the party says has been costed and discussed with the city’s First Bus, goes further than Scottish Labour’s manifesto commitment to cap bus travel across Scotland at £1.80.
Ross Grant, the party's deputy leader in Aberdeen said: "Aberdonians in every community and of all ages are facing increasing costs in almost every direction like never before and Aberdeen Labour has a plan to help them when UK and Scottish Govts have not nearly gone far enough.
"The cost of living crisis is the top priority for the vast majority of people and we want to do everything we can to support them.
"With petrol prices at record highs, our proposal to make bus travel free for every citizen could mean citizens saving hundreds of pounds per year to help them with the cost of living crisis.
"It could also allow us to accelerate our modal shift and help to make our city more sustainable."
Currently, free bus travel is available to those aged 5 - 21 or over 60, and those who have a disability.
Last week, Anas Sarwar said the party would use powers from the 2019 Transport Act to cap the price of local bus journeys.
He also pledged to cut rail fares by 50 per cent.
Mr Sarwar said: "These are the kind of bold policies at the heart of our manifesto - which help people during this cost-of living crisis and build a better future for our communities."
