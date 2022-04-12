MORE than 50 fines have now been issued to government officials and political staff over the partygate saga, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

The force announced the latest tally of fixed penalty notices this morning.

In a statement, it said the investigation, known as Operation Hillman, "continues to progress" and added: "As of Tuesday, 12 April 2022 we have made over 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of Covid-19 regulations who following the referral issue the FPNs to the individual.

"We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed, this includes continuing to assess significant amounts of investigative material from which further referrals may be made to ACRO [Criminal Records Office]."

Downing Street has refused to say which government staff have been fined by the force, however journalists have revealed several of those who have received penalties, thought to be £50. 

No.10 said it would only inform the public if the Prime Minister is one of those who receives a fine. As yet, no such confirmation has been given. 

 