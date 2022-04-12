THE PRIME Minister is to be fined by the police over partygate.

Both Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been told they will be given fixed penalty notices by the force.

Mr Johnson's wife Carrie has also been told she will be fined.

It comes on the day the Met confirmed 50 fines have been issued so far in relation to events that took place across Whitehall during lockdown.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

A spokeswoman for Mrs Johnson said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice. She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”

Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader told The Herald the pair now have to resign.

He said: "They must resign now.

"They have lost the trust and moral authority to lead.

"Being in politics and setting the rules as he did as PM, and to have broken his own rules – he has no moral authority.

"I appeal to him to show dignity and self respect and show leadership, for once, and resign now."

Labour's Chris Bryant also said the same.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Bryant said: "The PM now has no defence. When he told Parliament that all the rules were followed, he was lying.

"He hadn’t followed the rules himself and he knew that. He has been fined. Government requires moral authority. He must resign now."

LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey has said Parliament must be recalled immediately.

He said: "The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took the country’s sacrifices for granted, while they broke the law to party in Downing Street. They are not fit to hold office. If they had a shred of decency, they would resign.

“Parliament should be recalled immediately so that MPs can hold a vote of no confidence. Conservative MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government once and for all.”