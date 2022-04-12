THE PRIME Minister is to be fined by the police over partygate.
Both Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been told they will be given fixed penalty notices by the force.
Mr Johnson's wife Carrie has also been told she will be fined.
It comes on the day the Met confirmed 50 fines have been issued so far in relation to events that took place across Whitehall during lockdown.
A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.
"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”
A spokeswoman for Mrs Johnson said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice. She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”
Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader told The Herald the pair now have to resign.
He said: "They must resign now.
"They have lost the trust and moral authority to lead.
"Being in politics and setting the rules as he did as PM, and to have broken his own rules – he has no moral authority.
"I appeal to him to show dignity and self respect and show leadership, for once, and resign now."
Labour's Chris Bryant also said the same.
Writing on Twitter, Mr Bryant said: "The PM now has no defence. When he told Parliament that all the rules were followed, he was lying.
"He hadn’t followed the rules himself and he knew that. He has been fined. Government requires moral authority. He must resign now."
LibDem leader Sir Ed Davey has said Parliament must be recalled immediately.
He said: "The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis.
“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took the country’s sacrifices for granted, while they broke the law to party in Downing Street. They are not fit to hold office. If they had a shred of decency, they would resign.
“Parliament should be recalled immediately so that MPs can hold a vote of no confidence. Conservative MPs must do their patriotic duty and kick these criminals out of Government once and for all.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel