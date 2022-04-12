BORIS Johnson has been fined by the police for attending a surprise birthday party organised by his wife.

Carrie Johnson organised the gathering in the Cabinet Room of No.10 on June 19, 2020, to mark the Prime Minister's 56th birthday.

At the time a No.10 spokesman said Mr Johnson had only attended for "less than 10 minutes", while the whole event was between 20 and 30 minutes long.

It is understood that Mrs Johnson and interior decorator Lulu Lytle, who was in the middle of a luxury renovation of the No.10 property at the time, presented Mr Johnson with a cake and as many as 30 people gathered to sing happy birthday.

The Chancellor is also reported to have been at the same event, however it has not been confirmed whether this is the gathering for which he has received a fine.

A No 10 spokesman said: "The Met Police have now explained that the FPN issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident: 'On 19th June 2020 at the Cabinet Room 10 Downing Street between 1400 and 1500 you participated in a gathering of two or more people indoors in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street.'"

At the time, indoor gatherings were mainly banned if they involved more than two people.

However Mr and Mrs Johnson joined dozens of others in No.10 for the gathering, eating party food from Marks and Spencer.

When details of the event came to light, the PM's allies tried to play them down with one minister, Conor Burns, saying he had been "ambushed with cake".

Jacob Rees-Mogg also dismissed the concerns raised about the gathering, while Transport Minister Grant Shapps said it was "not a party" and "The prime minister clearly didn’t organise to be given a cake."

Carrie Johnson later confirmed she has now paid the fine, however a spokeswoman said she " believed that she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time."

They said: "Mrs Johnson has paid a Fixed Penalty Notice relating to a gathering on the afternoon of 19 June 2020.

"Whilst she believed that she was acting in accordance with the rules at the time, Mrs Johnson accepts the Metropolitan Police’s findings and apologises unreservedly."

The payment of the fine effectively confirms that Mrs Johnson is not planning to challenge it in court, as has been suggested her husband may be willing to do.