THE Scottish Tories have been accused of desperation after drafting Ruth Davidson into their local election campaign.

As the party trails in the polls, leader Douglas Ross and his predecessor will campaign together in Edinburgh today.

Ms Davidson, who quit as Scottish Tory leader in 2019 and is now a Tory peer, will urge pro-UK voters to unite behind her party to stop SNP-Labour coalitions running local authorities.

The SNP and Labour said it was embarrassing Mr Ross had turned to his better-known predecessor and absurd to use an unelected peer to reach out to voters.

Despite their differences on the constitution, the parties already run six of Scotland’s 32 councils.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is against deals with the SNP and Tories, but his party’s ruling body has approved previous coalitions with the Nationalists.

Mr Ross last week insisted he was “confident” that the Scottish Tories would maintain their grip on second place over Labour on May 5.

However two recent polls have put Labour ahead, and the Tories are now under added pressure because of the partygate scandal engulfing Downing Street.

Ms Davidson said: “In council areas across Scotland, just a few hundred more votes for Scottish Conservative candidates could make all the difference towards beating the SNP.

“The stakes are high. If Nicola Sturgeon’s candidates get in, they’ll push the agenda of the SNP Government. They won’t stand up to council funding cuts.

“They’ll nod through workplace parking taxes. The sad truth is, Labour candidates will help them.

“That’s what they’ve done in Edinburgh and in each of the six councils where Labour work hand-in-hand with the SNP.

“There’s only one way to be sure of stopping the threat of SNP-Labour coalitions dancing to Nicola Sturgeon’s tune, and that’s to vote Scottish Conservative.

“If pro-UK voters come together just like last year, the Scottish Conservatives can stop SNP-Labour coalitions and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”

SNP MSP Graeme Dey said: “You know the Tories are struggling in the polls when they wheel out Baroness Ruth Davidson in a desperate attempt to drum up support for their failing campaign.

“She has no credibility to lecture the people of Scotland on democracy as she takes up her unelected, £300-a-day seat in the House of Lords.

“On May 5, the people of Scotland will have the opportunity to send the Tories and people like Baroness Davidson a message that they have had enough of their sleaze and scandal ridden government.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The Tories are so worried about losing seats in May’s election that they have been forced to drag Ruth Davidson out of the House of Lords for a comeback tour. This is nothing short of embarrassing for failing leader Douglas Ross.

“Under Anas Sarwar’s leadership, Scottish Labour has changed.

“We are the only party in Scotland united in calling for a reformed United Kingdom. Putting power in the hands of residents, not Holyrood or Westminster.”