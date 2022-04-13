SNP councillors will press ahead with two extensions to Edinburgh’s tram network if they are returned to power in next month’s local elections – insisting it will create “a network worthy of a modern European capital”.

Edinburgh City Council’s current £207 million extension of the tram to Newhaven is expected to open to passengers next spring.

But the SNP, which has held power in the capital in coalition with Labour, will include plans to extend the tram to Granton in the north of the city and another line running south through the city centre.

It is expected that the Scottish Government is likely to provide funding for the tram extension after it was earmarked as a priority in Transport Scotland’s long-term capital investment strategy.

The Herald understands that the final business cases for the two extensions would likely be agreed in the next council term, as part of the SNP manifesto commitment, while some remedial work could also begin in the next term, subject to approvals.

The northern proposal will run to Granton, where 3,500 homes are being built as part of a £1 billion waterfront regeneration while the second line will head south-east towards the Royal Infirmary and the BioQuarter research district.

Adam McVey, SNP council leader, said: “By keeping the Newhaven extension on time and on budget we’ve shown that, under the SNP, tram works can be delivered well. Even the pandemic hasn’t knocked the project off course.

"Now it’s time to turn Edinburgh’s tram line into a network worthy of a modern European capital.

“We will take the time to plan this properly, just as we did for the Newhaven extension, to minimise disruption as far as possible and ensure the new routes are deliverable.”

He added: “To tackle climate change, we have to provide people with low carbon alternatives for getting about the city. Trams are a proven way of doing that. Linking up parts of the city with fast, efficient transport supports residents to switch from car to public transport for those journeys.

“When the trams started running they carried millions of passengers – and bus passenger numbers also increased. The tram line is now an important part of the transport network, linking in and working with our fantastic publicly-owned bus service.

"Our city continues to grow so we need to invest in these rapid transport options to effectively tackle congestion, as so many other cities across Europe already do.”

The council is still awaiting the conclusions of the Hardie inquiry into the scandal-hit first phase of the tram.

In 2014, then first minister Alex Salmond said an inquiry into the failings of the original trams project would be “swift and thorough”, but the probe by former lord advocate Lord Hardie has still not reported its findings, despite ending its evidence sessions three years ago and costing Scottish taxpayers more than £12 million and rising.

Scottish Conservative candidate Iain Whyte said: “People living in Edinburgh will be frankly astonished that the SNP are talking up more tram lines. The SNP’s track record on trams is nothing short of embarrassing yet they are asking voters to trust them to deliver this.

“The SNP council are currently claiming that current works are on time and on budget, but they haven’t delivered. Passenger numbers simply aren’t there, yet the SNP want to chuck more money onto the project.”

He added: “This is continuing to let down residents and businesses who have had to endure endless delays while works have taken place.

“It also signals quite a remarkable about turn, given the SNP wanted to scrap the trams when they got into office.

“Whether it’s trams, ferries or trains, you just can’t trust the SNP when it comes to transport infrastructure. These sort of plans will only deliver more misery for our capital.”