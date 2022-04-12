THE PRIME Minister has apologised and confirmed he has paid a fine issued by the police over the partygate saga.

Boris Johnson made a statement at Chequers, his countryside retreat where he is staying this week, hours after it was confirmed he and his wife, along with the Chancellor, had been fined by the Met Police.

However the Prime Minister admitted that he did not realise the gathering on June 19, 2020, attended by around 30 people in No.10, had broken lockdown rules.

He said: "Today I’ve received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police relating to an event in Downing Street on June 19 2020.

“And let me say immediately that I’ve paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology and in the spirit of openness and humility I want to be completely clear about what happened on that date.

“My day began shortly after 7am and I chaired eight meetings in Number 10, including the Cabinet committee deciding Covid strategy.

“I visited a school in Hemel Hempstead, which took me out of Downing Street for over four hours and amongst all these engagements on a day that happened to be my birthday, there was a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room shortly after 2pm lasting for less than 10 minutes, during which people I work with kindly passed on their good wishes.

“And I have to say in all frankness at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules.”

Asked if he was going to resign over the issue, which sees him become the first Prime Minister who has been penalised for breaking the law while still in office, he said: "Just now I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have, but also to tackle the problems that the country must face right now and to make sure that we get on with delivering for the people in this country.

"That is my priority.

"I believe that it's my job to get on and deliver for the people in this country. And that's what I'm going to do."

The PM was also asked why he had lied when he told MPs and the public that the rules had been followed at all times in Downing Street.

He replied: "When I said that, I spoke in completely good faith because as I've said to you just now at the time that I was standing up for nine minutes in the Cabinet Room where I work every day, it didn't occur to me that I was in breach of the rules.

"I now, I humbly accept that I was but I think the best thing I can do now is, having settled the fine, is focus on the job in hand. That's what I'm going to do."

Mr Johnson said he accepted "full responsibility" for rule breaking during lockdown taking place in Downing Street but added that he "couldn't be everywhere at once" and that hundreds of people work in No.10.

He added: "I take full responsibility for everything, but don't forget Downing Street is about 15,000 square feet, it's got a lot of officials working ...hundreds and hundreds of officials. I couldn't be everywhere at once, but clearly once it became obvious what had been happening the types of behaviour that unfortunately sadly, we've seen, we've taken steps to change things and Downing Street has been radically transformed into a much better a very different organisation.

"And we're focusing 100% on delivering our agenda."