THE Scottish Liberal Democrats will today put a “power surge” for councils at the heart of their local election campaign as they demand the reversal of SNP centralisation.
LibDem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton will launch his party’s manifesto with a plan to end SNP “power grabs” by giving councils the clout to transform their areas and the lives of residents.
A core element would be giving councils the power to raise more of their own funding.
The manifesto will contain pledges to give the 32 councils back their previous power to set business rates locally, rather than have it set country-wide by the Scottish Government.
It will also oppose what it calls the SNP’s “centralisation agenda”, including a national care service involving social work, children’s services, community justice, and alcohol and drug services.
Mr Cole-Hamilton, whose party won just under 7 per cent of first preference votes in 2017 and 67 of Scotland’s 1,227 councillors, will launch the plan alongside activists in Edinburgh.
He will propose “a new vision for local councils with a suite of new powers which can be used to make a real difference to people’s lives, particularly in economic strategy, energy, transport, town planning and funding for affordable housing”.
Under the plan, which would be developed in liaison with the council umbrella body Cosla, there would be “parity of esteem” between local and central government underpinned by a fiscal framework that recognises the important work councils do.
He said there should be a recognition that planning decisions are best tailored and decided locally, not overruled nationally after being called in by ministers.
He said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats want powerful and well-run local councils with a “can do, will do” attitude, committed to the delivery of excellent local services.
“Local Authorities have suffered serious and disproportionate cuts to their budgets at the hands of SNP-Green budget deals, reducing their capacity for innovation and dynamism and damaging their ability to support local communities.
“Scottish Liberal Democrats want to deliver a power surge for local authorities. That means giving local communities more power over economic development, planning and transport and ending the SNP power grab that will see decisions over social work, children’s services and community justice taken by distant ministers far from the consequences of their decisions.
“After everything we’ve been through, Scotland needs new hope right now.
“At the coming council elections, you’ll only find that hope with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.
“Our councillors and candidates are thrilled by the idea of what community can mean.
“We see the best in people and we want the best for them.
“If something isn’t working, then we try to fix it. That’s why people should vote for Liberal Democrat councillors on May 5th.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here