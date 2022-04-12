THE CHANCELLOR has apologised after receiving a fine for breaking lockdown laws.

In a statement Rishi Sunak said he had paid the fixed penalty notice, received for his attendance at a birthday party for Boris Johnson.

The event was held on June 19, 2020, in the Cabinet Room in Downing Street and was attended by as many as 30 guests.

Mr Sunak, who has been under intense scrutiny this week over his family's financial arrangements, said he was sorry and that he respected the police decision to fine him.

Unlike Boris or Carrie Johnson, the Chancellor did not say he did not believe he was breaking the law when he attended the event.

He said: "I can confirm I have received a Fixed Penalty Notice from the Metropolitan Police with regards to a gathering held on 19th June in Downing Street.

"I offer an unreserved apology.

"I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine.

"I know people sacrificed a great deal during Covid, and they will find this situation upsetting. I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.

"Like the Prime Minister, I am focused on delivering for the British people at this challenging time."