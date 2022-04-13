DOZENS of Putin allies have been sanctioned by the UK and EU today.
The latest tranche of 206 penalties has targeted those who are believed to be supporting the Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine - Luhansk and Donetsk.
The areas declared themselves independent in 2014, encouraged by Russia's annexation of Crimea.
The UK and EU have chosen to sanction those associated with supporting these breakaway regimes after reports of Kremlin troops targeting civilians in those areas, as the war in Ukraine continues.
Among those blacklisted today are tobacco tycoon Igor Kesaev, who controls 70% of the Russian cigarette market and is Russia's 35th richest person; the wife of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Maria Lavrova; Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.
Relatives of Russian oligarchs have been targeted as well, including Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, Executive Assistant to Mikhail Fridman.
The latest sanctions brings the total imposed by the UK on individuals and entites to more than 1400 since the war began on February 24.
It comes as the government plans to lay secondary legislation in Parliament tomorrow which will ban the import of iron and steel products as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods from Russia.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people. We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin's war.
"From tomorrow, we are banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials that Putin sorely needs. We will not rest in our mission to stop Putin's war machine in its tracks.”
