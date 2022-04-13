ANY QUESTIONS host Chris Mason will replace Laura Kuenssberg as the BBC’s political editor, the broadcaster has announced.

The Yorkshiremen will take on the £260,000 a year job after a decade of working for the corporation as a political correspondent.

As well as the chair of the Radio 4 show, he’s known for his work on the BBC’s Brexitcast and Newcast podcasts.

He is also an occasional presenter of BBC Breakfast.

Mr Mason, 41, previously worked for ITN, and spent time as BBC Radio 5 Live’s political reporter, as well as a two year stint in Brussels as Europe Correspondent.

Mr Mason said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

"To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Jonathan Munro, Interim Director of BBC News, says: “Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics. His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories. His ambition and vision for the Political Editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post.

Ms Kuenssberg welcomed Mr Mason’s promotion: “Huge congrats and welcome to the best daily job in the business, to colleague, great friend and of course fellow Newscaster.”

The Scot, who has held the political editor post for the last seven years, is moving on to become the new permanent presenter of the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show.

The process to find her replacement has not been easy for bosses at the broadcaster.

Earlier this month, there were reports that they were struggling to choose between Sophy Ridge, who presents Sky News’s Sunday morning politics show, and Anushka Asthana, ITV News’s deputy political editor.

The BBC then unexpectedly readvertised the post.

Mr Mason had reportedly initially ruled himself out of applying, but then threw his hat into the ring alongside fellow Newscast host, Adam Fleming.



