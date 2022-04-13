THE SCOTTISH LibDems are not ruling out going into coalition with any party including the SNP at a council level – but will not be “propping up a failing administration” in Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has insisted that “nobody is talking about our extinction anymore”, claiming that “we’re back in business” and “definitely going forward in this election”.

Mr Cole-Hamilton was speaking as he launched his party’s local election manifesto in Edinburgh – with a focus on devolving powers to local authorities to revere a “power grab” from the SNP Government.

The party has also set out its plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis including a 2.5 per cent VAT cut worth £600 to the average household, a 'Robin Hood tax' on oil and gas companies, an emergency nationwide home insulation programme and doubling and expanding the Winter Fuel Payment and Warm Home Discount.

Asked whether his party could go into coalition with other parties following next month’s local elections, Mr Cole-Hamilton said there was no ideological opposition to working with any other party including those they disagree with on independence.

Labour has ruled out formally working with other parties after the May 5 election – despite the move raising the likelihood the party will have less influence on local councils by the decision.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Liberal Democrats are quite unique in this in that the national leader does not tell our council group leaders what to do – and we trust them.

“It goes without saying that these are not national elections, so things like independence and constitution are not on the ballot paper – which means, I think, if we can forge coalitions with likeminded people on common ground on issues that matter to our communities, then we’ll explore those options.

“We didn’t go into politics just to harp from the sidelines in opposition.

“Being in administration is an opportunity to change communities for the better and we’re never against that. But I’m going to leave that up to my council group leaders to decide that.”

Pressed on whether that means the Liberal Democrats could be in a formal coalition with the SNP, Mr Cole-Hamilton said we would “have a problem and a real anxiety of a Liberal Democrat group propping up a failing administration”.

He added: “Take for example both Glasgow and Edinburgh, both SNP-led administrations – they have run those cities into the ground and I cannot see a circumstance where a Liberal Democrat group would prop those failing administrations up.

“Generally, my angst about the SNP, and to a certain extent the Tories, is well known and is a matter of public record.

“But at the end of the day, we are a federalised party – we believe in devolving power down to our communities, which also means we devolve power down to our group leaders.

“I trust them to make the right decisions but I certainly know they wouldn’t be in the business of propping up a failing administration like the SNP administrations in Glasgow or Edinburgh.”

Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for local government, Miles Briggs, said: "It's shocking to hear that the Scottish Liberal Democrats are so desperate for a taste of power in Scotland's townhalls that they will not rule out forming coalitions with the SNP.

"The last thing they should be doing is propping up nationalist-led administrations, who will dance to Nicola Sturgeon's tune instead of fighting her SNP Government's savage cuts to council budgets.

"We already know that Labour and the Greens will happily cut deals with the SNP, because both are currently in coalition with them at local or national level.

"It's clear that only the Scottish Conservatives can be relied on not to sell out to the SNP.

"Only our councillors will stand up to the SNP and focus on voters' local priorities, rather than Nicola Sturgeon's constitutional obsession."

The Scottish LibDems are focusing their campaign on a power surge for local councils – suggesting there is a lack of respect between SNP and Greens ministers and those running authorities across Scotland.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “For years, we’ve had this situation where local authorities have had to hang on every single world of the Finance Secretary when she delivers her Budget and then beg for more money because there’s always a cut in it.

“And suddenly, the Finance Secretary will find some money down the back of the sofa. That’s not a respectful way to go about business.”

He added: “First and foremost we want to devolve things like business rates and council tax and properly ensure that they are fully controlled locally.

“We want to set rules of engagement between local and national government so there is a parity there, a respect there, so that local authorities have a good line of sight of a good way out – perhaps even for multi years – as to what the settlement they are going to be handed down by the Scottish Government is going to be.”

He also highlighted the need to trust councils to make key decisions on planning applications.

The Scottish LibDems leader said: “Right now, our communities and our local councils are dealing with a housing crisis, a housing shortage crisis and making decisions that are fit for their localities.

"Sometimes that means saying no to developers as well as yes – but more often than not that is now being overruled by the Scottish Government. There’s no respect there.

“We need to recognise that communities and councils in our city chambers know more about their communities more than ministers in Edinburgh do – so we should reverse that power balance.”