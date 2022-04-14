THE SNP is pledging to transform Airbnb-style short-term let properties back into homes for residential use if the party remains in power in the capital.

A manifesto commitment will require new and existing short-term let operators to apply for official planning permission from the city coucil if they are to continue.

Approval will not be granted unless in “exceptional circumstances”, under the plans.

At the peak, more than 10,000 Edinburgh properties were listed on internet platforms like Airbnb, creating a significant drain on the city’s housing stock and contributing to a homelessness crisis.

The first step of the crackdown is to complete the process of securing cotrol area status from the Scottish Government which clarifies that all holiday rental properties must apply for and secure planning permission, including retrospectively – including all conversions from a home to holiday let that have taken place in the last 10 years.

The plan will set out that conversion of housing into other uses will be treated the same way as demolition. Permission will be granted only where there is an “exceptional” case for it.

Holiday lets that do not involve a whole property conversion will be excluded and will continue as at present, including the letting out of spare rooms or temporary lets of a main residence, particularly during the summer festival period.

Adam McVey, leader of the SNP on Edinburgh City Council, said: “Housing is in high demand in Edinburgh because so many people want to live and work in our amazing city. We simply can’t go on with thousands of properties that were built as homes being run as hotels.

"We need to bring these residential homes back to being homes for residents so people in the city have affordable places to live.

“In city centre areas especially, the concentration of holiday lets converted from flats has created a local shortage of housing and sent rents upward. Many Edinburgh residents have also experienced constant noise nuisances, serious disturbances and disruption by having to share a stair with properties never designed to be operated as visitor accommodation."

He added: “Websites that started as a perfectly reasonable way of making money by renting out a spare room are more and more being used by big investors to buy up whole residential homes and market them to tourists, all year round. Meanwhile the hotel and B&B sector has suffered as they have been undercut by rivals who have operated without permission and without the same requirement for safety checks.

“Conservative councillors are opposing plans to act. Voters should know that the best way to get action on this is to vote in SNP councillors and prevent the Tories from ripping up our hard-won progress.

“We want a city centre people can live in and this is a workable plan that will turn thousands of properties back into homes once again.”