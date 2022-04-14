Less than 20 per cent of Ukrainian refugees who applied for visas have arrived in the UK by Monday, according to newly released Government figures.
More than 3500 visas have been processed per day over the last few days as the process was sped up, the UK refugees minister has said.
Lord Harrington claimed the government was approaching targets to process visas within 48 hours.
A total of 16,400 people arrived under Ukraine visa schemes, of which only 3200 were through the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme. The remaining 13,200 arrived under the Ukraine family scheme.
In Scotland, 1618 visas have been issued as of the end of Tuesday, of which 571 were sponsored by the Scottish Government under its super sponsor scheme.
Across the UK, 56,500 visas had been granted by Thursday after 94,700 applications were submitted for both the family and Homes for Ukraine scheme, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office said.
This means just over 17% of people who have applied for a visa have managed to get to the UK.
However, less than half (45.1%) of visa applications made under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme have been granted.
In comparison, 80.3% of applications under the family scheme have resulted in visas being issued.
It comes after widespread concern over the pace at which visas are bring granted, with Home Secretary Priti Patel apologising “with frustration” last week.
The Scottish minister responsible for handling the issue said the UK Government still needs to "speed up their approval".
Neil Gray said: "While there has been progress in the number of visas approved by the UK Government, we need to see it continue.
“We have consistently said that the pace at which the Home Office was moving on visas was simply not good enough, and while we recognise changes have been made we will continue to press the UK Government to do all it can to speed up their approval processes.
“The Scottish Government established itself as a ‘super sponsor’ to get the people of Ukraine to safety quickly, and the frustratingly slow pace has worked against that aim."
There were 55,600 applications for the sponsorship scheme and 25,100 visas issued.
Out of 39,100 applications for family visas, 31,400 have been granted.
Campaigners have criticised the Homes for Ukraine scheme for putting refugees in danger of trafficking after they were forced to source their own sponsor.
Mr Gray added: “As the brutal war in Ukraine continues, and millions have fled their homes, we will continue with the vital work of offering a warm Scots welcome to all Ukrainians who wish to find safety and sanctuary in Scotland.”
Meanwhile, Lord Harrington said: "With more than 3,500 visas processed per day in the last few days, we are on our way to achieving my ambition of processing cases in 48 hours.
“However we are not complacent, we have already made a raft of changes and will be making more to simplify the visa process even further, helping thousands more Ukrainians come to the UK through these safe and legal routes and away from the atrocities being committed in their homeland.”
