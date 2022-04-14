BORIS Johnson has defended his government's plans to transport asylum seekers 4000 miles away to Rwanda as a means of tackling the UK's immigration problems.
The Prime Minister, speaking at a press conference in Kent, also confirmed that policing of the English Channel is to be handed to the Royal Navy.
The plans announced today by the Home Office have drawn huge criticism, with the Scottish Refugee Council saying they are a "clear breach" of international law.
Mr Johnson acknowledged that the measures would be subject to legal challenge, but criticised those who may try to do so.
He said: "Our new migration partnership is fully compliant with our international obligations.
"Nevertheless, we expect this will be challenged in the courts.
"And if this country is seen as a soft touch for illegal migration by some of our partner, it's precisely because we have such a formidable army of politically motivated lawyers who, for years, have made it their business to thwart removals and frustrate the government."
He said the Navy would take control of the Channel from Border Force to ensure "no boat makes it to the UK undetected" adding that £50m would be invested for boats, aerial surveillance and staff to ensure the measures are a “very considerable deterrent” to crossings.
And he said the individuals that succeed in making it to the UK “will be taken not to hotels at vast public expense” and instead will be housed in Greek-style detention centres, with the first opening “shortly”.
Labour accused the Prime Minister of trying to distract from the “partygate” scandal with the “unworkable, unethical and extortionate” migration scheme.
However the Prime Minister urged critics they are at “risk of stereotyping” and told them “not to think in a blinkered way about Rwanda”.
“Rwanda has totally transformed over the last few decades, it’s a very, very different country from what it was,” he said.
