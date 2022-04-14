THE Scottish Government has accused Westminster of abandoning its morals with the announcement of a new aslyum plan.

External Affairs secretary Angus Robertson said the policy to deport refugees to Rwanda was "outrageous" and said the UK Government should be trying to protect people instead of shirking their responsibilities.

In a statement, Mr Robertson said: "This is an outrageous policy. The Home Office should focus on improving the asylum system, not finding new and shameful ways to make it more challenging and prolonged for people seeking safety from persecution.

“The UK Government must explain how it will ensure the welfare of extremely vulnerable people in any off-shoring arrangement, when it appears to be washing their hands of them.

“Subjecting people to these horrifying arrangements is an abdication of the UK’s moral and international responsibilities. People must be able to make their claims for asylum with full and fair consideration by the Home Office and, if successful, be supported to rebuild their lives as refugees in the UK."

He also raised questions about the cost of the scheme, which will begin at £120m on a trial basis with Rwanda. The UK Government will also pay for the cost of travel for those beingf deported to the country.

Mr Robertson said: "It must also be transparent about the full cost of off-shoring and how this can be more efficient financially than improving the UK asylum systems and supporting people appropriately here.

“Scottish Ministers have repeatedly raised significant concerns about the UK Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill. We do not believe the Bill will achieve the change that is desperately needed or the aims the UK Government has set out.”