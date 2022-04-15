ALEX Cole-Hamilton has said he wants his party to become the “voice of rural Scotland” as he urged Tory voters to turn their backs on the sleaze and chaos of Boris Johnson.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said disillusioned Conservatives were “absolutely scunnered at the way the Prime Minister has behaved”.

Campaigning in the council elections in Strathtay in Perthshire with his party’s agriculture spokesperson Clare McLaren, he set out measures to help improve rural communities.

These include encouraging rural colleges to become enterprise hubs,enhanced consultation rights for communities similar to those enjoyed by islands, stronger local health services, improved roads, faster broadband and more affordable housing.

He said: “On my tour around the country, I keep meeting former Conservative voters who are absolutely scunnered at the way the Prime Minister has behaved. They played their part and kept each other safe, while he partied in Downing Street. They work hard and pay their taxes while the Chancellor does nothing to help people with the cost-of-living crisis.

“I want Scottish Liberal Democrats to be the voice of rural Scotland. Our councillors are hardworking local champions who will stand up their communities and send a message that voters are demanding better than Tory sleaze and SNP incompetence.

“We have a positive plan to support rural communities and ensure that every corner of Scotland can flourish. That’s why voters should back Scottish Liberal Democrat candidates on 5th May.”

At the last local election in 2017, the LibDems picked up more than half their 67 councillors in just four largely rural areas: Aberdeenshire, Argyll & Bute, Highland and Perth & Kinross.

Ms Mclaren added: “With my years of experience in agriculture and rural industries, I will be helping the party to develop a new policy agenda for remote and rural communities.

“From encouraging rural colleges to meet local skills needs, to tackling the chronically poor condition of local roads and securing access to the superfast broadband which communities need to thrive, Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors can deliver for rural Scotland.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “The Lib Dems are such a small party that they have no hope of standing up to the SNP.

“They went backwards at least year’s election and they’re no longer even considered a party in the Scottish Parliament anymore.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives have the strength right across Scotland to beat the SNP and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”