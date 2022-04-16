Shop soiled
THE surreally duff start to the SNP’s local election campaign has sparked a meme. The Nats blazed a trail last week by holding their first event in a shop so pokey that the media were automatically excluded - leading to lots of headlines about a news blackout. In response, the Tories issued a press notice saying Douglas Ross would be “happy to answer questions from the print journalists that Nicola Sturgeon is avoiding”. The Scottish Liberal Democrats then joined in, saying “unlike the First Minister, Alex Cole-Hamilton will be available for a media huddle, broadcast interviews and pictures”. Watch those claws, Alex!
Dram shame
Actually, Mr Cole-Hamilton spoke too soon. His boast concerned his party’s manifesto launch on Wednesday, which was due to take place at the Glenmorangie offices in Edinburgh. But with less than an hour to go, whisky bosses pulled the plug, as they feared too many reporters would turn up. ACH and party activists were thus forced to scramble over nearby Calton Hill for a photo-op instead - and only three print hacks showed up. It was especially gutting for party spindoctor Max Sefton, a monumental whisky bore, who had been swooning at the thought of squaring up a dram in the line of duty.
How Ork-ward
Still, as incompetence goes, it’s small beer compared to the Scottish Conservatives. Our mole in the Northern Isles reports that leaflets from Douglas Ross’s mob have been dropping through letterboxes in Orkney this week. They urge punters to vote Tory “to get the focus back onto the local issues that really matter”. Er, a little local focus would have told them they’re aren’t any Tory candidates in Orkney, only Independents and Scottish Greens. D’oh.
Blank expression
Don't fret. It’s not just the council elections that bring out the dafties. The Guido Fawkes website this week carried a gem about East Kilbride SNP MP Lisa Cameron. After a photoshoot to promote World Parkinson’s Day, she posted a snap of herself on Twitter, but didn't edit the suggested text for dummies. So she declared: “MP for [insert constituency] shows [his/her/their] support on #WorldParkinson’s Day 2022.” Sadly, if not surprisingly, her immortal words have since been deleted.
Motor mouth
ALSO active on Twitter has been SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf, who promoted a series of posts from colleagues saying Boris Johnson must go over partygate, such as John Swinney’s demand that “we need to punish the Tories for double standards”. Mr Yousaf might know a bit about those. In 2017, he was fined £300 and got six points on his licence for driving a friend’s car without insurance. He was transport minister at the time. But it was all an “honest mistake”, not double standards, so his resignation was out of the question. Fancy that.
Socialist media
TALKING of jobs, the Holyrood Labour Group is advertising a tough one just now. The new Digital Communications Officer will be required to shove Richard Leonard and other sepia-tinted MSPs into the future. The new hire must ensure “all MSPs have online profiles on the main social media platforms: Twitters, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok.” Unspun reckons just one Labour MSP has a TikTok (full marks to Mercedes Villalba), while the Anas Sarwar accounts are all parodies. Mind you some say the party’s been a self-parody for years.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here