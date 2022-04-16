The Prime Minister and Scotland's First Minister are among a series of UK officials to be banned from entering Russia in retaliation for supporting Ukraine.

A total of 13 senior UK officials have been banned over Russian sanctions and for "deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine", the country's foreign ministry said. 

It follows a similar ban against US President Joe Biden which was put in place in March. 

The majority of the barred politicians are members of the Cabinet, including foreign secretary Liz Truss and defence secretary Ben Wallace.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said: "London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for containing our country and strangling the domestic economy" were responsible for its decision.

It added: "In essence, the British leadership is deliberately aggravating the situation around Ukraine, pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal weapons and coordinating similar efforts on the part of Nato."

The full list of barred UK individuals:

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson
  • First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
  • Foreign Secretary Liz Truss
  • Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
  • Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice Dominic Raab
  • Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps
  • Home Secretary Priti Patel
  • The Chancellor Rishi Sunak
  • Minister of Entrepreneurship, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng
  • Minister of Digitalization, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries
  • Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey
  • Attorney General for England and Wales and advocate general for Northern Ireland Suella Braverman
  • Conservative MP and former British Prime Minister Theresa May