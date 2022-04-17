Boris Johnson will deliver a statement to MPs on Tuesday regarding fixed penalty notices issued in the partygate saga as fresh claims emerge about his conduct, according to reports.

The Sunday Times reported that the Prime Minister led a celebration for his former press chief, rather than just attending the leaving do.

It is understood Mr Johnson will address the House of Commons on Tuesday and will point towards the wider context, including the war in Ukraine, but will not deny wrongdoing.

Labour called the claims that the Prime Minister may have had "a hand in instigating" a gathering during lockdown "indefensible".

The leaving do or the former director of communications at No 10, Lee Cain, is understood to have taken place on November 13, 2020.

A source suggested to the Sunday Times this had started as the press office having drinks to finish off the week, but turned into a party once the Prime Minister arrived, poured drinks and made a speech.

The newspaper said a No 10 source did not deny the characterisation of the gathering, but denied Mr Johnson was the instigator.

It comes after Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunakwere all fined for breaking lockdown rules during the pandemic after attending a birthday party held in Downing Street in June 2020.

The Sunday Times reported the Prime Minister’s official photographer had captured photographs of Mr Johnson holding a beer at the gathering, and Mr Sunak with a soft drink.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at least six of the 12 events being investigated by the Metropolitan Police for breaking Covid restrictions and is braced for more fines potentially to come.

The Sunday Mirror said No 10 had refused to answer questions about the birthday gathering submitted through a freedom of information request, because of national security reasons.

Downing Street declined to comment when approached by the PA news agency and has repeatedly said it would not comment until the police investigation concludes.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “While the British public was making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.

“If the latest reports are true, it would mean that not only did the Prime Minister attend parties, but he had a hand in instigating at least one of them. He has deliberately misled the British people at every turn.

“The Prime Minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better. While Labour has a plan for tackling the cost-of-living crisis, Tory MPs are too busy defending the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson.”