DOUGLAS Ross has accused the SNP and Greens of “continuing to hammer the motorist at every turn” as the Tory leader called for a strategy to invest in upgrades to key road.
Mr Ross was speaking as he met roads activists as part of the local elections campaign.
The North East MSP has called on plans by the SNP to introduce a commuter congestion charge in Edinburgh to be dropped, while he has demanded that workplace parking levy proposals are also ruled out.
SNP leader of Edinburgh City Council, Adam McVey, told The Herald that the congestion charge plans would see those who live outside the city charged to enter the city boundary during peak times in a bid to cut traffic and encourage people to use public transport.
Mr Ross met with campaigners in Argyll and Bute who have continually pushed for the A83 Rest and Be Thankful to be upgraded by the SNP and Greens Government.
He has claimed that the SNP are now being influenced by their Green partners in government at Holyrood by back pedalling on previous commitments to invest in upgrading trunk roads such as the A83 as well as the A96, A75, A77, A82, A90 and A1.
The Scottish Conservatives have made clear their opposition to the workplace parking levy – with plans for Edinburgh set to target the 200 companies with 50 spaces or more and amount to a £2 a day charge per space.
Douglas Ross also hit out at fundings cuts from the SNP Government to local authorities which he claimed has resulted in roads across Scotland being blighted by potholes.
Mr Ross said: “The SNP-Green coalition are continuing to hammer the motorist at every turn.
“SNP ministers are now agreeing to the demands of their extremist friends in the Greens by rowing back on previous commitments to upgrade crucial trunk roads.
“They are also happy to hit workers with an extra tax for simply driving to work.
“We now know they want to go even further in Edinburgh and hit commuters with a levy for travelling into the capital. These attacks on motorists simply cannot continue.”
He added: “For many, particularly in our rural communities like the ones I visited in Argyll and Bute, a car is a necessity not a luxury.
“SNP-Green ministers are increasingly out-of-touch with these communities who have been crying out for years for roads to be upgraded. On the SNP’s watch roads have been allowed to crumble due to savage cuts to our local authorities during their 15 years in power.
“Only voting for Scottish Conservative councillors on May 5 guarantees local representatives who will be on the side of motorists and who will push for road upgrades and repairs. They will fight for a fair funding deal for our local authorities and set aside money for a Pothole Action Fund to allow communities to call for local roads to be repaired.
“Everyone understands the need to tackle the climate emergency. However, the SNP-Green coalition’s relentless attacks on those who need to have a car for work, seeing family and carrying out other day-to-day activities is increasingly misguided.
“It is time the SNP stopped bowing to their extremist Green partners and ensure vital upgrades on Scotland’s roads finally take place.”
