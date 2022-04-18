NICOLA Sturgeon has apologised for inadvertently breaching Scotland's face-covering rules while campaigning in East Kilbride.

The First Minister was reported to Police Scotland over the weekend after a six-second video emerged of her without a mask, joking and pretending to cut someone’s hair at the Iconic Gents Hair barber.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon reported to police over alleged Covid mask breach

The SNP leader said she accepted that not wearing a face covering "even for a few seconds was an error".

Facemasks are still legally required in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/9dxazpy3QI — Jamie Halcro Johnston MSP (@jhalcrojohnston) April 16, 2022

Police Scotland said that having assessed the complaint, there was no need to take any further action.

In a statement, the force said: “Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.

“Given the circumstances of this incident, Police Scotland is satisfied that no further action is necessary. This is in line with our proportionate approach throughout the pandemic.”

Local officers have spoken to the First Minister to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so. pic.twitter.com/KEAjUaEQq5 — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) April 18, 2022

Ms Sturgeon said: “On Saturday, while campaigning outdoors in East Kilbride I was invited into a local barber shop. After a few seconds of being in the shop, I realised I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on.

“However, I accept that not wearing a face covering even for a few seconds was an error on my part and I am sorry for that.

“Having received complaints about the matter, Police Scotland made contact with me. This is what they would have done with anyone else in these circumstances, and they were absolutely right to treat me no differently to any other citizen.

“I explained that the error was inadvertent and the police have confirmed that the matter is closed.”

The First Minister added: “While the law no longer requires face coverings to be worn, I will continue to do so in circumstances where this can help reduce the risk of infection, and I encourage everyone to do likewise.”

While laws on masks have been relaxed today, at the time of the video they were still legally required “in most indoor spaces, including…hair salons, beauty and nail parlours, tattoo studios and any other indoor close contact service setting”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the First Minister had made a mistake.

He told the PA news agency he can “understand people’s frustration and anger” over the footage, but said “mistakes do happen”.

“The most important thing is how we encourage people to be doing the right things as we come into this next stage of the pandemic, where obviously face masks are no longer mandatory,” he said.

“Covid’s still here. People are still getting Covid-19. People are still sadly ending up in hospital with Covid-19. So I would encourage people to be cautious.”

Mr Sarwar said there was a “big difference” between Ms Sturgeon and the partygate scandal surrounding Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Sarwar said: “I can understand why some people will want to try and draw an equivalence.

“But the bottom line is that there’s a big difference between someone proactively organising parties in Downing Street when people are being forced to lock down, and someone not wearing a mask.

“That’s not for a second condoning it or saying that people shouldn’t be following the rules.

“But I can understand people will be angry. I can understand people will be frustrated. If people want to call on us getting rid of Nicola Sturgeon, there’s lots of other reasons for why we should get rid of Nicola Sturgeon.”

Earlier, Scotland's National Clinical Director, Professor Jason Leitch sparked a row after he was asked about the footage in an interview with the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland.

He said: “My understanding of that incident – I haven’t spoken to the First Minister today, I imagine I’ll speak to her later – my understanding is it was a matter of seconds, she realises the place is crowded, puts her face covering on, which is actually what we’re asking people to do.

“The guidance says if you are in a crowded area, inadvertently or deliberately, then put a face covering on and that will protect you and others.”

Scottish Tory MSP, Craig Hoy hit out at the professor’s remarks, saying it was "inappropriate for a civil servant to defend Nicola Sturgeon in this way."

He added: "These kinds of questions should be left to politicians to answer.

"Instead, SNP ministers are in hiding and Jason Leith is blurring the lines between ministers and government officials.”

He added: "Mr Leitch is also misrepresenting the Covid laws as they stood when Nicola Sturgeon clearly broke them at the weekend.

"Face mask use was still in law until today but Mr Leitch backed up Nicola Sturgeon's excuse that she only had to put the mask on when in a crowded space.

"If the SNP had listened to us weeks ago and changed face mask rules from law to guidance, he and Nicola Sturgeon would have been correct.

"But they failed to do this and Mr Leitch should not be confusing the public, or doing the SNP's job for them, by trying to defend Nicola Sturgeon in this manner."

In December 2020, Mrs Sturgeon apologised to MSPs for taking off a face mask at a wake.

She said she had “briefly” removed in it a “stupid mistake”.

She said: "I want to be clear that regardless of the circumstances, I was in the wrong. There are no excuses.

"These rules do apply to me, just as they do to everyone else, and the rules really matter.

"I am kicking myself very hard - possibly harder than my worst critic ever could - but more importantly I'll be making sure I don't drop my guard again."

"Within a few seconds, she realised she hadn't put her mask back on and immediately put it on."